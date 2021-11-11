samson-father-leaves-delhi-police-job-for-making-him-cricketer-rajasthan-royals-captain-desired-to-become-ips-officer-married-charulatha-his-college-friend For this, the father had resigned from the Delhi Police, Sanju Samson, who dreamed of becoming an IPS, became such an explosive batsman

Sanju Samson has not found a place in the Indian team for the upcoming New Zealand tour, after which his name is continuously trending on social media. Samson made his T20 debut for India in 2015. He was last seen in the blue jersey during the Sri Lanka tour.

Sanju Samson, India’s wicket-keeper batsman and captain of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, has not found a place in the Indian team for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. Sanju was last seen playing for the Indian team on the tour of Sri Lanka. Sanju Samson is constantly making headlines after being dropped from the team.

Sanju Samson hails from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. He was born on 11 November 1994 in Pulluvil village. His father was posted as a constable in Delhi Police. Sanju also wanted to become IPS by going to civil services since childhood. But who knew that while dreaming of an IPS officer, he would one day become a fiery batsman.

This is a matter of 2006 when Sanju lived in Delhi with his father Vishwanath at that time. He was not selected for the Delhi Under-13 team. After this his father sacrificed his job and decided to return to Thiruvananthapuram with Sanju and the whole family.

Father gave strict training to Sanju Samson

After leaving the Delhi Police job and returning to Kerala, father Vishwanath started giving Sanju Samson continuous training. As a result of which Sanju Samson got a place in the Kerala team. His name came into the limelight in 2014 after showing a great game at the domestic level when he got a bid of 4 crores in the IPL.

He also showed a great game in this season of IPL. In the debut match, he scored 54 runs in 47 balls against Mumbai Indians. Also in wicketkeeping, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard were sent back to the pavilion due to their brilliant catches.

The star player from Kerala studied at Mar Ivanios College and met Charulatha during her college days. Both started coming closer to each other from that time. Soon the friendship turned into love. Sanju and Charulata got married on 22 December 2018.

A look at Sanju Samson’s career

Sanju Samson has a very good record in IPL. He is also captaining the Rajasthan Royals for the last two seasons. So far in IPL, he has played 121 matches, scoring 3068 runs at an average of 29.21 and strike rate of 134.20 which includes 3 centuries and 15 half-centuries. His highest score in IPL is 119 runs.

Apart from this, if we talk about Sanju Samson’s international career, he has played 10 T20 Internationals and one One Day International for India so far. He has 117 runs to his name in T20 and 46 runs in the only ODI. He got an opportunity to debut for India in 2015 against Zimbabwe but he could not impress much there.