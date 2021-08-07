Samsung Affordable 5G phone Samsung A22 5G price discount cashback offers – This Samsung 5G phone is getting cheaper, it has 8 GB RAM and full day battery

Samsung A22 5G price: In the Indian mobile market, many brands including Samsung (Samsung), Redmi, Realme (Realme) and Oppo (OPPO) have launched 5G smartphones in the mid-range. In this episode, the South Korean company has also launched Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in India last month and now there is a chance to buy this phone with discount and cashback.

Actually, the INDEPENDENCE DAY DELIGHTS sale is going on on Samsung’s official website, which will run till August 9. Discounts and cashback are available on many smartphones during this sale. One of these phones is Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (8GB Ram). Let us know about the offers, specifications and camera setup running on this phone.

According to the information given on Samsung’s official website, the price of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (8GB RAM) is listed at Rs 21,999. While an instant cashback of Rs 1500 is available on this phone. This cashback will be available to HDFC Bank users. You will get an additional discount of Rs 350 on purchases made through the Samsung Shop app.

Samsung A22 5G Specifications

Samsung A22 5G has a 6.6-inch Infinity V display, which is a Full HD Plus display. It has a refresh rate of 90hz, which improves the scrolling and gaming experience.

MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G (7nm) processor has been given in this Samsung phone. Also, it has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It can also accommodate a 1 TB SD card. 5000mAh battery has been given in this phone, which lasts full day. This phone runs on Android OS.

Samsung A22 5G Camera Setup

This Samsung A22 5G smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels. It has a 5 megapixel ultra wide angle lens. Along with this, a third camera of 2 megapixels has been given in it. It has a 5 megapixel selfie camera.





