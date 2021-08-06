Samsung affordable 6000mAh battery 64MP camera Smartphone discount – This Samsung phone with 64MP camera and 6000mAh battery is available at a low price, know the price

Samsung m32 price: Samsung Galaxy M32 has been launched in India this year and it is a mid-range smartphone. By the way, many good features have been given in this phone, the main of which is 64MP camera and 6000mAh battery.

By the way, the price of Samsung Galaxy M32 is Rs 14999, which is listed on the official website. But you can get cashback of Rs 1250 on this website. However, for this, ICICI Bank card will have to be used. Apart from this, an additional discount of Rs 350 can be availed on the purchase of Samsung Shop app. Let us now know the specification of this phone.

Samsung m32 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M32 has a 6.4-inch Infinity U display. This is a FullHD Plus Super AMOLED display. Also, it has a 90hz refresh rate display, which improves scrolling and gaming experience. Its brightness is up to 800 nits. It has a 6000mAh battery.

Samsung m32 ram and processor

The Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone can be bought in two variants, which comes with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage. The second variant comes with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage. It can accommodate microSD card up to 1 TB. It has a MediaTek G80 processor.

Samsung m32 camera

Talking about the camera setup of Samsung Galaxy M32, four cameras have been setup on its back panel, in which the primary camera is 64 megapixels. There is an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle lens. The third and fourth cameras are of 2-2 megapixels. The front camera of 20 megapixels has been given in this phone.

Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone was launched in India in June this year and the company has introduced it with S-strong battery backup. The company claims that it gives 40 hours of continuous talk time backup on a single full charge. Apart from this, the video can be watched continuously for 25 hours.





