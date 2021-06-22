Samsung Affordable 7000mAh battery and 64MP camera phone offers discount – Cashback is available on Samsung F62 with 7000mAh battery and 64MP camera, know how much

Samsung f62 price: Samsung launched its phone with 7000mAh battery and 64 megapixel camera in India this year and now cashback is available on this phone. This cashback is listed on the official site. This Samsung phone comes with many powerful features. Let’s know about it.

Samsung Galaxy F62 has a bright and vivid 6.7-inch FullHD Plus AMOLED Plus display. This phone comes with punch hole cutout. This phone works on the Exynos 9825 processor, which comes with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It can also accommodate 512 GB SD card.

Talking about the camera setup of the Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone, there is a quad camera setup on its back panel, which has a 64-megapixel primary camera. Apart from this, the second camera is of 12 megapixels, while the third camera is a 5-megapixel depth sensor and the fourth camera is a 5-megapixel macro lens. The company has given a 32-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling.

Samsung Galaxy F62 is backed by a 7000 mAh battery, which comes with 25W fast charging, which helps in fast charging the phone. This phone comes with 4G LTE support. Also, it has dual band WiFi. It also has support for Dolby Atmos and Samsung Pay.

The 6 GB RAM variant of Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced at Rs 19,999 and you can get up to Rs 2,500 cashback on purchasing this phone from Samsung’s website. However, for this, ICICI Bank debit card and credit card will have to be used.

Samsung Galaxy F62 was launched in India in the month of February this year and many good and attractive features were given in it. Although still it is a good phone because of the battery.





