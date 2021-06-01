Samsung and AMD are working on an Exynos mobile chip with ray tracing



AMD is partnering with Samsung to supply RDNA 2 graphics know-how for an Exynos mobile system-on-chip, doubtlessly giving a lift to GPU efficiency in flagship Samsung telephones. The announcement was made immediately at Computex Taipei.

There aren’t many particulars on the chip or which merchandise it’ll be utilized in, however AMD describes the chip as a “next-generation Exynos SoC,” and says Samsung will present additional info later in 2021. The GPU will use AMD’s RDNA 2 structure, enabling options like ray tracing and variable fee shading. AMD says it’ll make its strategy to “flagship mobile units.”

“The following place you’ll discover RDNA 2 would be the high-performance mobile telephone market,” AMD CEO Lisa Su mentioned on stage. “AMD has partnered with business chief Samsung for a number of years to speed up graphics innovation within the mobile market, and we’re comfortable to announce that we’ll carry customized graphics IP to Samsung’s subsequent flagship mobile SoC with ray tracing and variable fee shading capabilities. We’re actually trying ahead to Samsung offering extra particulars later this yr.”

Exynos is the model title that Samsung makes use of for its personal in-house processors. Within the US and sure different markets, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy telephones ship with Snapdragon SoCs from Qualcomm, whereas the remainder of the world will get Exynos chips. The Exynos fashions are usually thought to be barely much less performant than their Qualcomm equivalents, nevertheless it was seen as a shock when Samsung determined to change to the Snapdragon variant of the Galaxy S20 in its residence market of South Korea.

Whether or not AMD’s mobile answer will present tangible advantages over Qualcomm’s Adreno GPUs is unknown. However by throwing out buzzwords like ray tracing and lending its newest RDNA 2 structure, AMD is actually setting expectations excessive for future Samsung units.