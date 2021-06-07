Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Extremely- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



tech2 Information Employees

Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 sequence that features Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Extremely final yr in India. The corporate has now introduced new cashback offers on the Galaxy S21 sequence. The brand new offers and reductions are actually obtainable throughout Samsung Store (Samsung.com/in), Samsung Unique Shops, main retail shops and e-commerce portals and will probably be legitimate until 30 June. As per the brand new offers, patrons will get an instantaneous cashback of Rs 10,000 on Galaxy S21+ which can carry down the value of the 128 GB storage variant and the 256 GB variant to Rs 71,999 and Rs 75,999 respectively.

Moreover, on the acquisition of Galaxy S21 Extremely, Galaxy S21+ or Galaxy S21, patrons can get Galaxy Buds Professional price Rs 15,990 at simply Rs 990 or Samsung Store Voucher price Rs 10,000. If clients go for EMI choices, they can even get a cashback of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 on HDFC Financial institution debit and bank cards on the acquisition of Galaxy S21 Extremely and Galaxy S21 respectively.

Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Extremely patrons can get an Improve Bonus of as much as Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.