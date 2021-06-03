Samsung announces Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book Go laptops from $349



Samsung has introduced two new Home windows laptops working Arm-based processors. The Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G each use Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm slightly than Samsung’s personal Exynos designs.

The Galaxy Book Go is an entry-level mannequin that begins at $349. It has the up to date Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor that Qualcomm introduced final month, in addition to 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of eUFS storage. The show is a 14-inch 1080p LCD and the laptop computer is 14.9mm thick, weighing in at 1.38kg.

The Galaxy Book Go 5G, in the meantime, makes use of Qualcomm’s extra highly effective Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor — although different laptops with that chip aren’t precisely powerhouses — and, because the identify suggests, it consists of 5G connectivity. Regardless of working on a Snapdragon chip with an built-in LTE modem, the $349 Galaxy Book Go is definitely Wi-Fi-only.

Specs in any other case seem like shared between the 2 laptops. The Galaxy Book Go has two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, a headphone jack, a 720p webcam, and a microSD card slot. Samsung hasn’t given pricing or launch data for the Galaxy Book Go 5G simply but, however the $349 Galaxy Book Go is occurring sale on June tenth.