Samsung beats Google! The security patch coming in November was released in October itself.

Samsung’s November patch is currently only for S21 Ultra users in Germany, but other countries will also have to keep an eye on it.

Both Samsung and Google are big companies, but this time Samsung has left behind Google in one case. In fact, Samsung has released the security patch for the Galaxy S21 Ultra in November, while Google’s latest Pixel devices are still running on the old October patch.

Samsung has shown a lot of speed this time and has released the security patch of November before the end of October. However, it is worth noting that this is only a security patch, so those who are using the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may not be seeing any new feature yet.

This November patch is based on Android 11 and some improvements have been made in it. Its update package is 222MB and it can be found through OTA solution. Samsung’s November patch is currently only for S21 Ultra users in Germany, but other countries will also have to keep an eye on it.

Let us tell you that Samsung is making rapid progress in the mobile market. Recently there was news that Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is in demand even before its arrival and it will be in the market after its launch. Many features will be available in this phone for the first time.

It is said about Samsung that it does not provide a fast charging solution of more than 25W and it does not even compete with other companies in this matter. But according to the report of @IceUniverse, the company will provide 45W fast charging facility in Galaxy S22 Ultra. If this happens, then this mobile will be called Samsung’s fastest charging gadget.

Although earlier the same was being said about the Galaxy Note 10+ that it would get 45W fast charging, but it did not happen.