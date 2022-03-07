Samsung brought Galaxy M33 and Galaxy M23, know the features and prices of all these smartphones

Samsung Galaxy M33 smartphone will run on Android 12 based OneUI 4.1 processor. This smartphone will get a 6.6-inch TFT Infinity-V Full HD + display. Whose resolution will be 1,080×2,408 pixels.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M33 and Galaxy M23 smartphones in its Galaxy series in India soon. Both these smartphones have a 6.6-inch TFT Full HD + display. While the quad triple rear camera setup has been given in the Galaxy M33 smartphone, the triple camera setup has been given in the Galaxy M23 smartphone. Along with this, Samsung has given 50MP primary camera in both these smartphones.

Galaxy M33 and Galaxy M23 smartphone price – The prices of Samsung Galaxy M33 and Galaxy M23 have not been disclosed by the company yet. According to the GSMArena report, both these smartphones are available for pre-order.

Possible Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M33 – Samsung Galaxy M33 smartphone will run on Android 12 based OneUI 4.1 processor. This smartphone will get a 6.6-inch TFT Infinity-V Full HD + display. Whose resolution will be 1,080×2,408 pixels.

At the same time, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage can be found in this smartphone. Apart from this, talking about the battery, the Samsung M33 smartphone will get security features like 6000mAh battery, Samsung Knox security and side mounted fingerprint sensor. This Samsung smartphone will be available in Blue, Brown and Green colors.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 introduced with 50MP camera, know how much will be the price and special features

Possible Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M23 Smartphone – The display and software of the Samsung Galaxy M23 smartphone will be similar to that of the Galaxy M33 smartphone. But this smartphone can be launched with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Apart from this, this smartphone will get 5000mAH battery and Samsung Knox security and side mountain fingerprint sensor.