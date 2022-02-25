Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India, 5000 mAh battery, know price and all features

In the Indian market, Samsung Galaxy has launched A series phones in a low budget. Samsung Galaxy A03 has been launched in India. 48MP rear camera and 5000 mAh battery is being given in this smartphone. Also, you are being given 6.5 HD + display in this smart phone. Let us know from the price of this phone to the features and everything.

what is the price of this phone

Samsung Galaxy A03 has been introduced in India with two variants. It will cost Rs 10,499 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. At the same time, its price is Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. You will find these smartphones in Black, Blue and Red color options. It can be purchased through online mediums and from retailer stores.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A03 is powered by octa-core 1.6GHz processor. The 32 and 64GB of storage offered in this can also be further expanded up to 1TB. It comes with dual SIM support, which runs on Android 11 with Samsung One UI. Talking about its rear camera, it comes with dual setup. The main one comes with 48-megapixel f/1.8 aperture and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. While on the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. It also has Dolby Atmos support.

Which smartphone will be compared

This budget smartphone of Samsung has been compared with Tecno Smart 8 Pro. Along with providing 5000 mAh battery, this phone is giving 48 megapixel triple camera setup. Also, this phone is also offering you 6 GB RAM support. Its price in India is Rs 10,599.