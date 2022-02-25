Jobs

Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India, 5000 mAh battery, know price and all features

30 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India, 5000 mAh battery, know price and all features
Written by admin
Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India, 5000 mAh battery, know price and all features

Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India, 5000 mAh battery, know price and all features

Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India, 5000 mAh battery, know price and all features

Samsung Galaxy A03 has been launched in India. 48MP rear camera and 5000 mAh battery is being given in this smartphone. Also, you are being given 6.5 HD + display in this smart phone. Let us know from the price of this phone to the features and everything.

In the Indian market, Samsung Galaxy has launched A series phones in a low budget. Samsung Galaxy A03 has been launched in India. 48MP rear camera and 5000 mAh battery is being given in this smartphone. Also, you are being given 6.5 HD + display in this smart phone. Let us know from the price of this phone to the features and everything.

what is the price of this phone
Samsung Galaxy A03 has been introduced in India with two variants. It will cost Rs 10,499 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. At the same time, its price is Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. You will find these smartphones in Black, Blue and Red color options. It can be purchased through online mediums and from retailer stores.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A03 is powered by octa-core 1.6GHz processor. The 32 and 64GB of storage offered in this can also be further expanded up to 1TB. It comes with dual SIM support, which runs on Android 11 with Samsung One UI. Talking about its rear camera, it comes with dual setup. The main one comes with 48-megapixel f/1.8 aperture and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. While on the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. It also has Dolby Atmos support.

READ Also  RPSC admit cards released for head master exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Know here how to download

Which smartphone will be compared
This budget smartphone of Samsung has been compared with Tecno Smart 8 Pro. Along with providing 5000 mAh battery, this phone is giving 48 megapixel triple camera setup. Also, this phone is also offering you 6 GB RAM support. Its price in India is Rs 10,599.


#Samsung #Galaxy #A03 #launched #India #mAh #battery #price #features

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  UPTET Notice 2021: Notice regarding exam time table released. Check here for exam date and other details

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment