Samsung Galaxy A03 Vs Realme Narzo 50 Which is better in both the smartphones, know the price features and specification

Samsung Galaxy A03 Vs Realme Narzo 50: Realme and Samsung Galaxy A03 5G smartphones have been launched recently in India. In the smartphones of both these companies, users will get 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Both these smartphones of Samsung and Reality are budget phones because Samsung and Reality have kept the price of both the smartphones within 20 thousand rupees. Apart from this, the company has given 5000mAh battery pack in both these smartphones. Let’s know both of these Smartphone details.

Price of Galaxy A03 and Reality Narzo 50 – The Samsung Galaxy A03 smartphone has been launched in two configurations. 10,499 for its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. At the same time, its price is Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Along with this, the price of Realme Narzo 50 is Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model, while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 15,449.

Specifications of Galaxy A03 and Reality Narzo 50 – Samsung Galaxy A03 is powered by octa-core 1.6GHz processor. The 32 and 64 GB of storage offered in this can also be further expanded up to 1TB. It comes with dual SIM support, which runs on Android 11 with Samsung One UI.

While the Realme Narzo 50 smartphone runs on MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 600 nits peak brightness.

Features of Galaxy A03 and Reality Narzo 50 – The real camera in Galaxy A03 smartphone comes with 48-megapixel f/1.8 aperture and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. While on the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. At the same time, a 48-megapixel triple camera setup has been given in the Realme smartphone.