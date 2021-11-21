Samsung Galaxy A13 5G details leaked: 50MP camera and 5000mAh battery can be found in the budget

South Korean company Samsung is planning to bring a new phone to the Indian market. It is being said about this new smartphone that it can be launched in January or February 2022. But before that its details have been leaked. This powerful Samsung phone is Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which will have 50MP camera and 5000mAh battery. This phone will be brought in the budget. Along with the high processor, many new features are also available in this.

Samsung Galaxy A13 Specifications

In this smartphone, you are given double SIM slot, fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB C type port. This phone is powered by Android 11. The Bluetooth SIG listing mentions four different model numbers of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. The listing was first spotted by GSMArena. According to the report, this phone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage options.

Samsung Galaxy A13 price

The device is said to sport a 6.48-inch full-HD+ LCD display and a 5,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy A13 render tip waterdrop-style notch display has been given. Talking about its price, it can be $ 249 (about Rs 18,400). Samsung Galaxy A13 5G renders that had surfaced online earlier showed the device in black and suggested that the device could feature a new design compared to its predecessor Galaxy A12, which was launched in 2020. However, the company has not yet given any response regarding this. All these reports are given according to GSMArena.