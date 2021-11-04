Samsung Galaxy A13 5G phone will be launched with 50 megapixel camera, strong battery and high processor will also be available

The new Samsung Galaxy A13 phone will replace the Galaxy A12, which was launched globally last year. The Samsung Galaxy A12 also has a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 48MP primary sensor.

South Korean company Samsung is planning to launch a new phone. Soon it will be launched in the Indian market. However, work is going on right now and its data has been leaked before the official announcement. According to the leaked information, a 50-megapixel camera and about 5000 mAh battery can be found in this phone. The new Samsung Galaxy A13 phone will replace the Galaxy A12, which was launched globally last year. The Samsung Galaxy A12 also has a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 48MP primary sensor.

According to a report by South Korean publication The Alec, Samsung is planning to offer a 50MP main camera setup on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A13. According to the report, the quad rear camera setup will include a 50 MP primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a two-megapixel macro and depth sensor. On the front, the Galaxy A13 is expected to house an 8MP camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is expected to sport a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 6.48-inch full-HD+ LCD display. This smartphone will come with three variants 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The handset is also said to pack a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Apart from this, it will be offered in many more colors. Also, it is expected to get a high processor in it.

Let us know that Samsung Galaxy A12 was launched in February this year. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD + (720×1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V display. It has 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The Galaxy A12 also has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies. It has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB).

Read also: Misuse of Aadhar Card can be heavy, fine up to Rs 1 crore can be imposed

No information has been given about the price of Samsung Galaxy A13 yet, but talking about the price of Samsung Galaxy A12, it comes for Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs 16,499 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.