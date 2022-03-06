Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 introduced with 50MP camera, know how much will be the price and special features

Jobs

25 seconds ago
Samsung has introduced these phones in the A series under the name Galaxy A13 and A23. Both these phones are updated versions of Galaxy A12 and A22. Apart from this, Samsung will soon introduce Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy M23 5G in India.

Smartphone market is booming these days, many smartphones are being launched one after the other. In this sequence, now Samsung has also introduced its two devices. The special thing about these phones is that it has a great 50MP camera for photography. Along with this, you are also given a powerful battery for long use. Samsung has introduced these phones in the A series under the name Galaxy A13 and A23. Both these phones are updated versions of Galaxy A12 and A22.

what is special
Talking about the special things of these smartphones, they have a 6.6-inch display, 50MP main camera and 5,000mAh battery. However, these phones have been introduced in 4G variants. At the same time, Samsung is also going to offer two new 5G phones. Which includes the Galaxy M33 5G and Galaxy M23 5G smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 Price
Both the Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 smartphones come with four color options Black, Blue, White and Peach. Information about the price of these smartphones comes from a report. The Android Planet report states that customers can pre-order the 4GB+64GB storage variant of the Galaxy A13 for €190 (approximately Rs 15,800), while the 4GB+128GB can go for €210 (approximately Rs 17,500).

Samsung Galaxy A13 Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A13 has a 6.6-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Samsung’s Exynos 850 is powered by the chipset and under the hood the chipset comes with up to 6GB of RAM and a maximum of 128GB of internal memory. The Galaxy A13 runs OneUI 4.1 on top of Android 12. The smartphone also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

camera
Talking about the quad rear camera setup of Samsung Galaxy A13, the setup includes 50 MP f/1.8 camera with PDA, 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro snapper and 2MP depth sensor. Front and rear cameras can record video at 1080p resolution.

Samsung Galaxy A23 Specifications
The Galaxy A23 comes with a 6.6-inch TFT, which is a downgrade compared to the 6.4-inch AMOLED on the Galaxy A23. The A23 sports a 6.6-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2048 pixels and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The smartphone comes in multiple storage configurations with up to 8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

camera and battery
The Galaxy A23 runs Android 12 based OneUI 4.1 out-of-the-box. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Talking about the camera, this phone comes with a triple camera setup, which has a 50MP f / 1.8 main sensor. Then there’s a 5MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth and macro snapper. For clicking selfies, the smartphone houses an 8MP camera on the front inside a waterdrop notch.


