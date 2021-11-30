Samsung Galaxy A13 leaked specifications know when will be launch

Vertical aligned quad rear camera setup, USB Type-C port can be present in this Samsung smartphone. At the same time, there is a possibility of getting a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio in the smartphone.

Before the launch of Samsung Galaxy A13 smartphone, many details related to it have been leaked on the internet. In which it is being claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A13 smartphone will come with a quad rear camera setup and a plastic build. At the same time, no official information has been revealed about this from Samsung. With this, it is being said that Samsung has started the production of Galaxy A13 in Noida. Let’s know about all the details related to this smartphone…

Samsung Galaxy A13 may get 5G connectivity – According to a report by 91Mobiles, 5G connectivity can be available in Samsung’s Galaxy A13 smartphone. Along with this, a plastic rear panel with glossy finish can also be given in it.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A13 – Vertical aligned quad rear camera setup, USB Type-C port can be present in this Samsung smartphone. At the same time, there is a possibility of getting a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio in the smartphone. Apart from this, the loudspeaker grille will be given in the bottom of the Galaxy A13.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A13 4G phone may come with the model number SM-A135F, while its 5G variant is likely to bear the model number SM-A136B. There is also speculation about the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G that it is going to be the cheapest 5G phone from the company. There are also reports about this that its primary camera will be 50 megapixels. Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor can be found in the phone.

Also read: Motorola brings Moto G31 with triple camera setup: Know- Features, Features and Price

On the other hand, information about the battery and charger of this smartphone has not been revealed yet. Also, the information about how much RAM and storage the company will give in the smartphone has not been revealed.