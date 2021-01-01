Samsung Galaxy A52 S5G RAM Plus Upgrade: Congratulations! If you have this Samsung smartphone, it will expand up to 4GB RAM; See details – Samsung Galaxy a52s 5g is getting new software update which has RAM plus upgrade RAM up to 4gb check details

The Samsung Galaxy A52S5G is getting a RAM upgrade of up to 4GB due to a new software update called RAM Plus. This allows the phone to literally expand the built-in RAM to increase multitasking on the phone. The software update also improves the camera stability of the Galaxy A52s 5G and makes many changes to improve the overall performance of the phone. It also comes with a new Android security patch. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was launched in India earlier this month.

The RAM Plus feature uses onboard storage on the Samsung Galaxy A52S5G which literally increases its RAM. This feature is traditionally known as memory paging and is available on realm phones as Dynamic RAM Extension (DRE). Helps increase built-in RAM by adding 4GB of memory from storage to improve the multitasking experience.



The update also includes a security patch

Samsung initially announced the RAM Plus feature when it unveiled the Galaxy A52S5G in the UK last month. It looks like it is reaching the Indian units of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G via software update, which has a build number of A528BXXU1AUH9. This update also brings the August 2021 Android security patch for the Galaxy A52s 5G. However, in Europe last week, the same model received an update with the September Android security patch. The firmware version of that update was A528BXXS1AUHA.

In addition to the RAM Plus, the Indian update also includes improvements to provide better camera stability on the Galaxy A52S5G. The new software build improves the overall performance of the phone. The update rollout was first announced by Sammobile.

The new software package is 250.49MB in size. You can download the latest update by going to Settings> Software Update and tapping Download and Install.

Features of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A52S5G was launched as an upgrade to the Galaxy A52. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with 6GB and 8GB RAM options along with 128GB standard onboard storage. It runs on Android 11 with a UI 3 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W super fast charging support.

