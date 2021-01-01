Samsung Galaxy A52S5G Price and Features: Samsung Galaxy A52S5G First Impressions: Stylish and Power-Packed Powerful Combination, Learn Our First Experience

New Delhi. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G First Impressions: South Korean company Samsung has once again hit the market with a new 5G smartphone a few days ago. This phone is introduced in the mid-range segment. Based on looks and features, the phone will compete with many smartphones in India. Many features like Snapdragon 720G SOC, 8 GB RAM, 4500 mAh battery are offered in the phone. In India, this phone will be seen competing with the Realme GT Master Edition. We have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of this phone, which has color as well as white finish. After using it for some time, we are giving you the first impression of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, so that you can get an idea of ​​the look and features of the phone, what this phone looks like. So let’s get to know his first impression quickly.



Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price:

This phone comes in two types. The first is 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is priced at Rs 35,999. The other is the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 37,499. In addition to the Avsom White finish, the phone can also be purchased in Avsom Black and Avsom Violet colors.



Samsung Galaxy A52 S5G: Design-Display

Let’s talk about design first. This phone has a punch-hole display. This will allow users to enjoy full screen. The equipment we have is white. This color is fully capable of giving the phone a great look. We really liked the color and look of this phone. Yes, but we found the thickness of the phone more. On the right side of the phone is the power button and the volume up / down button. There is no button on the left side of the phone. A SIM tray is provided on the top of the phone. At the same time, there is a speaker grille, Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom. Talking about the display of the phone, it has super smooth scrolling. Also, it has a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display. Its refresh rate is 120Hz. It comes with FHD + Super AMOLED panel. Its display is designed to give a super smooth viewing experience. So far, we’ve found the phone’s display or viewing experience to be good. The back panel of the phone is in matte finish which gives it a premium look.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Hardware-Software

For multitasking, the Galaxy A52s 5G has a stronger processor and RAM. The phone has an advanced Snapdragon 778G processor, which is made up of a 6nm process. We also saw the same processor with the Realmy GT Master Edition. Now it has also been made available in the Samsung Galaxy A52S5G. In such cases, users expect more from the phone that the phone will provide them with stronger performance. The phone comes with up to 8 GB of RAM. Also 128 GB storage is provided. It can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card. Looking at the RAM and storage of the phone, it can be said that users can do multitasking and gaming in the phone better. At the same time, 128 GB storage is also a suitable option for users. Speaking of OS, the phone comes with One UI 3 based on Android 11. This OS is the latest and it will introduce many special features for the users. This UI is optimized for each screen size. It also allows you to customize your phone. The battery of Samsung Galaxy A52s is 4500 mAh. It has been made available with 25W fast charging feature. However, it only has a 15W charger in its box.



Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: Camera

The phone is endowed with a quad rear camera. Its primary sensor is 64 megapixels. It comes with OIS feature. The second is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The third is a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The fourth is a 5 megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 32 megapixel sensor for selfies. The camera of the phone is slightly out. The way the company has installed the camera of the phone is very attractive. Although, you may have seen such a design in many new smartphones before, but still the camera section of this phone looks good. With a 64 megapixel camera, the phone is expected to give better results.

Samsung Galaxy A52 S5G: If you pay attention to its hardware and look, this phone can become a strong smartphone and build its place in the market. At the same time, this phone can compete with the high-end variants of the mid-range segment and the lower variants of the premium phones. We will give complete information in your detailed review about how Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will work, how it will work, how the phone’s battery backup will be. Stay connected with us until then.

