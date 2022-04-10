Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Price Announced, Know How to Features and Specifications

Samsung had recently launched 5 smartphones of its A series in India. In which the cheapest mobile was A13 and the most expensive was A53 smartphone. In this launch, the company did not announce the price of Galaxy A73 smartphone, which the company has now told. The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G smartphone has been launched in two configurations. In which the 8GB/128GB Galaxy A73 smartphone costs Rs 41,999 and the 8GB/256GB variant costs Rs 44,999. Let’s know the specifications and features of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A73 will be available in how many colors – This Samsung smartphone will be available in three color options in which Awesome Mint, Awesome Grey, and Awesome White will be available in color. Along with this, this smartphone can be booked on Samsung’s website from April 8 at 6 pm, for which Rs 499 will have to be paid.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G – This Samsung smartphone will get a 6.7-inch FHD + Super AMOLED display with a refreshing rate of 120 Hz. Along with this, Gorilla Glass 5 will be available for the protection of the screen in the Galaxy A73 smartphone. Apart from this, Samsung has given AKG-tuned stereo speakers, dual SIM slot in this smartphone.

Talking about its processor, it will be Snapdragon 778G. Along with this, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G smartphone will get a 5MP micro camera with 108MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide camera and 5MP depth camera. On the other hand, it has a 32MP front camera for selfie and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Smartphone will get 5000mAh battery which supports 25W fast charger. Let us tell you that this smartphone will get Android 12 based OneUI 4.1 operating system and fingerprint scanner.