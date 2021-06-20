Samsung Galaxy A80 Vs Oneplus 7 Pro Price Features and Specifications – Samsung Galaxy A80 is a better option than Oneplus 7 Pro! Read Specifications Before Buying

New Delhi: The Samsung Galaxy A80 smartphone will be made available for pre-booking from July 22 to July 31. The company will offer one time screen replacement to the pre-booking customers. On the other hand, you will get 5% cashback on payment by Citibank credit card. Its sale will start from August 1. It can also be purchased from retail stores, e-shops, Samsung Opera House and all e-commerce websites. Its direct competition in the market will be seen from OnePlus 7 Pro. Let us know in detail about the features and specifications of both before buying.

cost

Samsung Galaxy A80 has been introduced with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and its price has been kept at Rs 47,990. At the same time, Oneplus 7 Pro has been launched in three different variants. Its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant costs Rs 48,999, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant costs Rs 52,999 and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant costs Rs 57,999.

display

Galaxy A80 has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. Oneplus 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of (3120×1440) pixels.

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor has been used in Samsung Galaxy A50. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie OS based One UI skin. Oneplus 7 Pro works on Android 9 Pie based OxygenOS OS and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor has been used in it.

powerful camera

For photography, rotating triple camera setup has been given in Galaxy A80, which will work in both front and rear. The camera slides upwards first and then the rotation. The first camera is 48 megapixels, the second is 8 megapixels which is ultra wide, while the third 3D depth sensing camera has been given. At the same time, three rear cameras have also been given in Oneplus 7 Pro. It has 48 megapixels, 16 megapixels and 8 megapixel cameras and a 16 megapixel pop-up camera for selfie has been given.

power backup

For power, the Galaxy A80 packs a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W PD fast charging. It also has USB Type C. At the same time, 4000 mAh battery has been given in Oneplus 7 Pro and which supports fast and wireless charging.