Samsung Galaxy F12 and Samsung Galaxy M12 Price: Samsung’s two cheapest phones became more expensive, check out the new prices of Galaxy F12 and Galaxy M12 before buying – Samsung Galaxy F12 and Samsung Galaxy M12 budget smartphone price hike See new price of Samsung Mobile

New Delhi. Smartphone maker Samsung is very popular in the Indian market for introducing smartphones in every budget. Now Samsung has increased the price of its two smartphones Samsung Galaxy M12 and Samsung Galaxy F12. If you are thinking of buying one of these two smartphones then you will have to pay more than before. Here we are telling you how much the price of both these smartphones has gone up. In addition, let’s learn about the features and features of these two smartphones.

Price of Samsung Galaxy M12 in India

In terms of price, the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage of this Samsung mobile was earlier priced at Rs 10,999, but now it has gone up by Rs 500 to Rs 11,499. We will tell you that the Galaxy M12 only comes in a single storage type.

Price of Samsung Galaxy F12 in India

In terms of price, the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant of this Samsung smartphone was earlier priced at Rs 10,999, but now it has gone up by Rs 500 to Rs 11,499. The 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant was earlier priced at Rs 11,999, but now it has gone up by Rs 500 to Rs 12,499.

Samsung Galaxy M12 features

Speaking of features and specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M12 has a 6.50-inch Infinity-V display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. As far as the processor is concerned, this smartphone has an octa core 8nm Exynos octa core processor.

Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone works on Android 10. Speaking of storage, this smartphone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card.

In terms of camera setup, the smartphone has a 48-megapixel rear camera with f / 2.0 aperture, a second camera of 5 megapixels with f / 2.2 aperture, a third camera of 2 megapixels with f / 2.4 aperture and f / 2.4 aperture. It comes with 2 megapixels. The front of this smartphone has an 8 megapixel camera with f / 2.0 aperture for selfies.

In terms of battery backup, this smartphone has a strong battery of 6000mAh. Speaking of color options, the Galaxy M12 is available in the market in Black, Blue and White color options. In terms of connectivity, it has GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth v 5.00, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi Direct 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C charging port.



Samsung Galaxy F12 Features

Speaking of features and specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F12 has a 6.5-inch HD + Infinity V display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone works on Android 11.

In terms of processor, this smartphone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 processor. In terms of storage, the smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card.

In terms of camera setup, this smartphone has a 48-megapixel rear camera with f / 2.0 aperture, a second camera of 5 megapixels with f / 2.2 aperture, a third camera of 2 megapixels with f / 2.4 aperture and f / 2.4 aperture. It comes with 2 megapixels.

Speaking of selfie camera, this smartphone has an 8 megapixel camera on the front. Speaking of battery backup, it has a 6000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging and a Type-C USB port.

For color options, it is available in Sea Green, Sky Blue and Celestial Black. In terms of connectivity, it has GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, a single speaker grille, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Type-C charging port. Speaking of sensors, this smartphone has a fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor and proximity sensor.

