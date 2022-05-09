Samsung Galaxy F23 5G offer price on Flipkart starting Rs 14999 Specifications features – First ever offer like this! Save thousands on Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, a chance to buy at a low price in the sale

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G was launched in the country in March 2022. This 5G handset was launched by the company at an initial price of Rs 17,499. But the phone was made available under the launch offer in the first sale at an initial price of Rs 15,999. Now the phone is being sold on Flipkart at the lowest price ever in Mobile Bonanza Sale. If you want to get 5G phone from a brand like Samsung in less than 15 thousand then there is a good chance.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Offers

The 4GB RAM variant of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is listed for Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM variant is listed on Flipkart for Rs 14,999. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,000 on the phone.

Apart from this, there are also many bank offers with which there is a chance to get the phone at a lower price. An instant discount of Rs 100 will be available on buying the phone with ICICI credit card and credit and debit card EMI. With SBI credit card, there will be a discount of up to Rs 750. There is also an opportunity to get the handset at a standard EMI of Rs 486 per month.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G smartphone comes with Android 12 on top of which One UI 4.1 skin has been given. The company had promised OS upgrades for two years and security updates for the year in the phone at the time of launch.

This Samsung 5G smartphone has a 6.6-inch Full HD + Infinity-U display, which has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor has been given in the Galaxy F23 5G. The phone was launched in 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants. The handset can be taken in Aqua Blue and Forest Green color.

Talking about the camera, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has 50 megapixel primary, 8 megapixel ultra-wide and 2 megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and videos, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The storage in Galaxy F23 5G can be expanded up to 128 GB via microSD card. For connectivity, this phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. To give power to the phone, a 5000mAh battery is provided, which supports 25W fast charging.