Samsung Galaxy launched a new variant in 5G phone getting a good offer of Rs 6000

South Korean smartphone company Samsung has launched a new variant of the already in the market Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone, which has been launched in a brilliant mint color. Mint color sports matte back and hedge finish has been given in this new variant. It also has a premium rear design with minimal camera housing.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is the second 5G smartphone in the Galaxy A series. The Galaxy A52s 5G comes with three years of OS upgrades with 12 band support, which gives consumers an immersive 5G phone experience with super-fast speeds and ultra-low latency. If we talk about its price, then the price of Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is available at Rs 35,999 in 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 37,499 in 8GB + 128GB variant. The new Mint color variant can be purchased in 8GB at retail stores or through other platforms such as Samsung.com or online.

getting this offer

It can be bought from many places during the festival offer. On this, customers can avail instant cashback of Rs 6000 or bonus of Rs 6,000 with HDFC Bank debit or credit cards. Apart from this, no cost EMI can also be availed with zero down payment and zero processing fee.

Other features of this smartphone

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. It has AI based game booster and 4500 mAh battery. The Galaxy A52S 5G offers better processing and better graphics. The device flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Rear camera 64MP with OIS capability, 5MP depth camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro camera, while 32MP front camera is given.