Samsung Galaxy M12 Comparison With Same Features And Budget Phones – Samsung Galaxy M12 will compete with these smartphones in terms of price and features

Samsung has launched its Galaxy M12 smartphone in India. Samsung Galaxy M12 has been launched in two variants of the smartphone. The sale of this Samsung telephone will begin on March 18 at 12 midday on Amazon India. This Samsung telephone is a funds vary smartphone. Its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant has been launched for Rs 10,999. On the similar time, the price of its second mannequin, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant, has been saved at Rs 13,499. This telephone will be out there in Black, White and Blue shade choices.

Features of Samsung Galaxy M12

Speaking in regards to the features of this Samsung smartphone, it has a 6.5-inch Infinity-V show with a refresh charge of 90Hz. LPDDR4x RAM will be out there in this telephone as much as 6 GB. Speaking in regards to the processor, this smartphone is provided with 8nm Exynos 850 processor. This telephone works on One UI 3.1 primarily based on Android 11. It will stand up to 128GB of inside storage, which may be expanded as much as 1TB with the assistance of a microSD card.

digicam setup

Speaking in regards to the digicam setup of Samsung Galaxy M12, 4 rear cameras with LED flash have been given on its rear panel. It has a main digicam of 48 megapixels. Other than this, it has an 8-megapixel extremely-broad angle digicam, a 5-megapixel depth digicam and a 2-megapixel macro digicam. On the similar time, there may be an 8-megapixel digicam on its entrance for selfie and video calling.

Additionally read- Samsung Galaxy Be aware 10 Lite smartphone may be purchased cheaply for Rs 10,000, know the brand new price

Battery and different features

To offer energy to the Samsung Galaxy M12, a 6000mAh battery has been given in it. The corporate claims that this telephone provides speak time of 58 hours (about two and a half days). Speaking about different features, features like quick face unlock and fingerprint scanner have additionally been supplied in it. Though Samsung Galaxy M12 will compete with some smartphones in the identical vary, learn about them.

Additionally read- Samsung Galaxy A32 launched in India, know the features and price earlier than shopping for

These smartphones will compete

Tecno Camon 16

Tecno’s Camon 16 additionally falls in this vary of Rs.11 thousand. This smartphone has a 6.8-inch HD+ dot-in-show. Other than this, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC processor has been given in it, which is a Hyper Engine quick AI performer. Additionally it’s nice for gaming. Tecno Camon 16 has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB inside storage. This telephone runs on HiOS 7.0 primarily based on Android 10. Speaking about digicam setup, quad rear digicam setup has been given in it. The first digicam in that is 64MP. Other than this, it has a 2MP macro lens and AI lens with penta flash. On the similar time, a 16MP AI digicam has been given in its entrance for selfie and video calling. To offer energy to the telephone, it has a 5000 mAh battery, which comes with 18W quick charging help.

Redmi 9 Energy

The price of this Redmi telephone is Rs 10,499. Redmi 9 Energy has a 6.53-inch Full HD Plus LCD show, which comes with Waterdrop Notch. This smartphone is provided with Octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It will get 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Speaking in regards to the digicam setup, a 48-megapixel sensor has been given in it. Other than this, it additionally has an 8-megapixel extremely broad angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor. To offer energy to this telephone, it has a 6,000 mAh battery which helps 18W quick charging.

POCO M3

POCO M3 can be the identical funds vary telephone. Its price is Rs 10,999. This telephone has a 6.53 inch Full HD + show. Other than this, you will additionally get the ability of stereo sound in it. Speaking in regards to the processor, this telephone is provided with Octa-Core QUALCOMM Snapdragon 662G processor. This telephone runs on MIUI 12 primarily based on Android 10. It has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Speaking in regards to the digicam, it has a triple rear digicam. The first lens in that is 48 megapixels. Other than this, there will be a 2 megapixel depth digicam and a 2 megapixel macro digicam which comes with time lapse, evening mode and so forth. There’s an 8-megapixel digicam on the entrance for selfie.

This telephone additionally has a 6000 mAh battery, which comes with 18W quick charging help.