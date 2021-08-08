samsung galaxy m21 2021 edition price discount cashback and offers check new price 6000 mAh battery phone

Samsung galaxy m21 2021 edition price: South Korean company Samsung recently launched Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition. This phone is a mid-range smartphone and has a 6000mAh battery.

Actually, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 (4GB Ram) smartphone has been listed with cashback on Samsung’s official website. INDEPENDENCE DAY DELIGHTS sale is going on on Samsung, which will run till August 9.

According to the listing of the official website, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 (4GB Ram) is getting an instant cashback of Rs 1,000, which will be available on ICICI Bank cards. You will get an extra cashback of Rs 350 on buying this phone from the Samsung Shop app. Right now this phone is listed for Rs 11,999, after discount and cashback this price will come down further. Also, a monthly benefit of Rs 1915 can be availed on this.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 specifications

This Samsung smartphone has a 6.4-inch FullHD Plus display, which has been given Super AMOLED Infinity U display. Also, this smartphone has a 6000 mAh battery, which gives a talk time backup of 49 hours on a single full charge. 15W fast charging is also available in this phone.

This smartphone has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Although it has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. 512 GB SD card can be installed in this phone. This phone works on Exynos 9611 chipset. The Exynos processor is made by Samsung itself and the processor named Exynos will be seen in many Samsung smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 camera

This Samsung smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels. The secondary camera is 8 megapixels, which is an ultra wide angle lens. Also, it has a 5 megapixel depth camera. It has a 20 megapixel selfie camera. The company has given some special features in it, including options like Night Mode.





