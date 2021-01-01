Samsung Galaxy M31 Offer Price: The first such offer on a Samsung phone with a 6000 mAh battery! Samsung Galaxy M31 Bumper Discount, Buy Fast – Big discount on Samsung Galaxy M31 price comes on Amazon with 6000 mAh battery

Samsung has launched more than one mid-budget smartphone in its M series. If you want to buy a Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone and are waiting for a good deal, this is a great opportunity. The Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone has a large battery of 6000mAh. The phone has up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. We will tell you what offers you will get if you buy this Samsung phone from Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M31: Price and offer

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M31 is listed on Amazon at Rs 14,999 while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is listed at Rs 16,999. The phone is available at a no-cost EMI of Rs 2,500 per month. You will get an Amazon Pay gift card of up to Rs 1,250 on the handset through Citi Credit EMI transaction. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,200 on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M31: Details

The Samsung Galaxy M31 has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera. The phone has 8 megapixel Ultra Wide, 5 megapixel depth and 5 megapixel macro sensor. The smartphone has a 32 megapixel front camera. The handset has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED-Infinity U Cut display. The pixel density of the screen is 404 ppi.

The Galaxy M31 comes with the Android 10 operating system. The phone has an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of inbuilt storage. Storage can be expanded via microSD card. The phone is powered by a 6000mAh battery.

