Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Launched in India with 50MP Camera LCD Display and 6000mAh Battery- LCD Panel Know Offers

Samsung Galaxy has introduced another smartphone in India, which has been launched in 5G variant. On Saturday, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G of the Galaxy M-series was launched along with the latest model. Along with LCD panel display, 50MP camera and 6000mAh battery are being given in this smartphone.

In this phone, 5nm octa-core Exynos processor is giving with 120Hz refresh-rate display. The smartphone offers up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 128GB of onboard storage. In addition, it comes with a Voice Focus feature, which is claimed to enhance the receiver’s voice during calls by eliminating background noises.

price and availability

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price in India starts from Rs 17,999 for 6GB + 128GB storage. The phone offers Rs 19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB storage version. It comes in two color options – Ocean Blue and Green. It can be purchased from Amazon India and Samsung’s website from April 8.

offers on amazon india

The price of this phone is showing Rs 15,999 on the e-commerce website. 2,000 instant cashback for customers making purchases with ICICI Bank cards. The phone will also be available with no-cost EMI option and exchange discount.

specification

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by Android 4.1 with One UI 12 on top. This phone has a 6.6-inch Full HD + Infinity-V display, LCD panel and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Its RAM can be increased to 16 GB.

camera

It has a rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It has Bokeh Effect, Single Take, Object Eraser and Video TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) mode. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel camera.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. Apart from this, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, this phone supports 25W fast charging support with 6,000mAh battery.