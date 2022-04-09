Samsung Galaxy M33 5G sale with 50MP camera 6000 mAh battery and Up to Rs 9000 off Read Details- Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is getting up to Rs 9000 off, 50MP camera with 6000 mAh battery will be the specialty

Samsung Galaxy recently launched the first 5G smartphone in the M series, the M33 in India. The special thing about this phone is that both its variants have been launched within Rs 20,000. At the same time, the price listed on the website of Amazon and Samsung has been given separately. Key highlights of the smartphone include 120Hz refresh rate display, 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Also, a 50 MP camera is also being given in this phone.

The sale of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has been started from 12 o’clock on Friday. Its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 18,999 and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 20,499. In terms of colours, the smartphone comes in Green and Blue color options. It can be purchased from the website of Samsung.com and Amazon India.

offers

Talking about the offers of Galaxy M33 5G, the listed price on Amazon for 6GB RAM and 128GB has been given at Rs 24,999, on which it can be purchased for Rs 17,999 with a discount of Rs 7000. At the same time, the listed price for 8GB, 128GB variants has been given at Rs 25,999, on which a discount of Rs 6,500 is being given. That is, this variant can be purchased for Rs 19,499.

Along with this, if customers use ICICI Bank cards, then they are given an instant cashback of Rs.2000. On the other hand, you can buy it on EMI with a monthly payment of Rs 1088, with no cost EMI.

Special Features of Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has a 6.58-inch display with FullHD + resolution. The Galaxy M33 5G display will get 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with Gorilla Glass 5 on the top. The display is powered by Exynos 1280 with waterdrop notch. The phone will also support up to 16 GB of virtual RAM. The chip also supports 5G connectivity. It has a camera setup of 50MP + 5MP + 2MP, while 8MP camera has been given in the front. The phone also comes with reverse charging support.