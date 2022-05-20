Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Galaxy M33 5G Emerald Brown Color Variant Launched in India Price features specifications – Samsung Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy M33 5G new avatar, Super AMOLED display with powerful features

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G and Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphones have been made obtainable in new shade variants. The corporate will now additionally get the Galaxy M53 5G and Galaxy M33 5G smartphones in Emerald Brown shade. The Galaxy M33 5G handset was launched in April in Blue and Inexperienced shade choices. On the similar time, Galaxy M53 5G was additionally launched in Deep Ocean Blue and Mystic Inexperienced shade final month.

The 6 GB RAM variant of Samsung Galaxy M53 5G prices Rs 26,499 whereas the 8 GB RAM variant prices Rs 28,499. On the similar time, the worth of 6 GB RAM variant of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is Rs 17,999 whereas the worth of 8 GB RAM variant is Rs 19,499. These telephones can be found on Amazon with many financial institution gives. 2,500 prompt low cost on Galaxy M53 5G with ICICI Financial institution playing cards whereas Galaxy M33 5G will get Rs 3,000 prompt low cost. The new Emerald Brown shade variant of each the telephones can now be bought from Samsung’s on-line retailer, Amazon India and choose shops.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh price of 120Hz. Gorilla Glass 5 safety has been given for security. The telephone has MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. This Samsung telephone has 108 megapixel major with aperture F / 1.8, 8 megapixel extremely-large, 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro lens.

The 32-megapixel selfie digicam has been given in the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. The machine packs a 5000mAh battery and 25W quick charging. The fingerprint sensor in the telephone is on the sting. This telephone comes with Android 12 based mostly OneUI 4.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications

The Exynos 1280 processor has been given in the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone. The telephone has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The handset flaunts a 6.6-inch FullHD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh price. Gorilla Glass 5 safety is out there in the telephone. Speaking concerning the digicam, Galaxy M33 5G has 50 megapixel major, 5 megapixel ultrawide, 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro lens. There may be an 8-megapixel entrance digicam for selfies and video calls. To energy the machine, there’s a 6000mAh battery that helps 25W quick charging. The telephone comes with Android 12 based mostly OneUI 4 pores and skin.