Samsung Galaxy M53 affordable 5G phone with 108MP camera and 120Hz launched in India Know Price and Offers – Samsung Galaxy M53 affordable 5G phone with 108MP camera and 120Hz launched in India, Know – Offers

Samsung Galaxy has launched its brand’s cheapest 5G phone Samsung Galaxy M53 in the Indian market. This phone is powered by a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC processor and comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ sporty display with 120Hz refresh rate. The specialty of this phone is that it comes with 108MP quad rear camera setup. While the battery has been provided with 5,000mAh fast charging support of 25W.

The device is an upgraded version of the Galaxy M52 5G, which was launched last year along with the latest edition of the Galaxy M series. It has onboard sensor accelerometer, gyroscope, geometric sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor and fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Prices & Offers

The starting price of Samsung Galaxy M53 5G in India is Rs 23,999 for 6GB + 128GB. Whereas for 8GB + 128GB it is Rs 25,999. At the same time, on purchasing this phone, an instant discount of Rs 2,500 will be given on ICICI Bank credit card or EMI transaction. It will be available in Blue and Green colors on April 29 at 12PM on Amazon, Samsung official website and retail channels. According to Samsung, select Galaxy M-series users can get a discount of Rs 2,000 on the Galaxy M53 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Specifications

It runs on top of Android-12 with UI 4.1. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity O Super AMOLED+ sports display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the Galaxy M53 5G is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and can be paired with 8GB of RAM. This device comes with Virtual RAM with ‘RAM Plus’ feature. It can be expanded up to 1TB for storage.

Camera and connectivity

It has a quad rear camera, in which the primary camera of 108 MP has been given. In addition, it has 8 megapixel ultra wide and 2 megapixel depth and micro camera lens, while for selfies, 32 megapixels has been given in the front. Connectivity includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS and USB Type-C port.