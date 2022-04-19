Samsung Galaxy M53 smartphone launch date announced know features and specifications

Samsung has announced the launch date of its Galaxy M53 5G smartphone, this smartphone will be launched on April 22 at 12 noon Indian time. Let us tell you that this is the second smartphone of Samsung’s M series in this year, before this the company has launched the M33 5G smartphone.

If you also want to buy this Galaxy M53 5G, then you can go to the website of Amazon India and click on Notify Me. Apart from this, this smartphone will also be available on Samsung’s website.

Before the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone, the company has also launched the M52 5G smartphone last year, which costs Rs 25,999, so the price of the Galaxy M53 5G smartphone is also likely to be around it.

According to the information given on the website of Amazon India, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone will be available for sAMOLED + Infinity-O display and Cornic Gorilla Glass protection. The refresh rate of the smartphone’s display will be 120HZ, along with this, a 6.7-inch screen will be available in this smartphone.

According to the leaked details of Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone, this smartphone will get quad camera setup in which 108MP primary camera will get 8MP ultra wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. Apart from this, this smartphone will get 5000mAh battery which supports 25W fast charging. At the same time, MediaTek Dimension 900 processor will be available in Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone.