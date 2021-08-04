Samsung galaxy s21 5G mobile discount cashback price – This Samsung’s latest 5G phone with 64MP camera is getting much cheaper, know the price

Samsung galaxy s21 5g price: South Korean company Samsung took the wraps off the Samsung Galaxy S21 series earlier this year, launching three smartphones. There was also a phone Samsung Galaxy S21 5G in it. This smartphone not only comes with 5G support but also has a 64-megapixel telephoto camera lens.

There is a chance to buy this smartphone cheaply on the official website of Samsung. Actually, a total discount of Rs 7 thousand is being given on this smartphone, for which there are conditions. Actually, if you buy this Samsung phone with HDFC Bank card, you will get a cashback of Rs 5000. Additionally, you will get an additional cashback of Rs 2,000 on purchases made through the Samsung Shop app.

Samsung galaxy s21 specification

This Samsung smartphone has a 6.2-inch display, which is an AMOLED panel and its resolution is 400 X 1080 pixels. The weight of this smartphone is 169 grams. This is a smartphone coming with 5G support. The refresh rate of the display is 120Hz, which makes the scrolling and gaming experience even better.

This Samsung smartphone comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. If needed, users can add up to 1 terabyte (TB) SD card. This phone works on Android 10 Pie OS. Also it works on Exynos 2100 Octacore. This Samsung smartphone has a 4000mAh battery, which is Lithium Ion.

Samsung galaxy s21 camera

The triple camera setup has been given on the back panel of Samsung Galaxy S21, which has a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, which supports 30x zoom. Apart from this, an ultra wide angle lens of 12 megapixels has been given. Also, the third camera in it is also 12 megapixels, which is a wide angle lens. A 10 megapixel camera has been given on the front.





