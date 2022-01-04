Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone launched with 32 megapixel selfie camera know all the features along with the price

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Samsung has launched its latest 5G technology based smartphone Galaxy S21 FE. The company has given triple rear camera setup in this smartphone. This Samsung phone has 120 Hz AMOLED display. Along with this, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage have been given in the smartphone. Let us tell you that this smartphone is an updated version of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE phone, in which the company has also given an improved night mode.

Price of Galaxy S21 FE – The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB variant of this Samsung smartphone is priced at GBP 699, which is around 70,200 rupees according to Indian rupees. At the same time, the price of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage of this phone is EUR 749 which is Rs 75,200 according to Indian rupees. At the same time, Samsung has introduced the S21 FE smartphone in Graphite, Lavender, Olive and White color options, whose sale will start from January 11 in many parts of the world.

Specifications of Galaxy S21 FE – Samsung S21 FE smartphone will come with 5G connectivity which works on Android 12 based One UI4. This smartphone has a 6.4-inch Full HD + Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Which comes with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. On the other hand, Samsung’s S21 FE smartphone is equipped with an octa core processor, in which 8 GB RAM is available.

For photos and videos, the phone has a triple rear camera setup, which consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, which is located with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens. Apart from this, you also get a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter in this setup. Lastly, there is an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calling, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor, which has an aperture F / 2.2.

Galaxy S21 FE battery – Samsung’s S21 FE smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which comes with 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The phone also comes with Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare feature for wireless charging from other devices.