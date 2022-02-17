Samsung Galaxy S22 series great smartphones launched in India, many features are available with S Pen support

Samsung’s three smartphones Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra have been launched in India. Let’s know the specification and price

Smartphone manufacturer Sumsung has launched three new phones in India. These phones have Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The discussion of these three phones was going on before the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 virtual event last week, but the launch date has been made on February 17 through a livestream.

The Galaxy S22 series is an upgrade version of the Galaxy S21. The most premium model phone among these three phones is the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which has been introduced with S Pen support. Let us know the specification and price of these phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price

If we talk about the price of these three smartphones, then the price of Samsung Galaxy S22 has been kept at Rs 72,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. At the same time, this phone can be purchased in 8GB + 256GB model for Rs 76,999. Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ is available for Rs 84,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. While the 8GB + 256GB option will cost Rs 88,999.

Apart from this, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may have to pay Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. While the 12GB + 512GB model will cost Rs 1,18,999. The S22 Ultra is not offered in India in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 1TB options. The date for the sale of these phones is not yet revealed.

In how many color variants the phone has been introduced

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will be available in India in Green, Phantom Black and Phantom White colors, while Galaxy S22 Ultra is offered in Burgundy, 12GB+256GB model in Burgundy, Phantom Black and Phantom White and 12GB+512GB option in Phantom Black .

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications

Talking about this phone, this phone runs on Android 12. The phone flaunts a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that supports variable refresh rate of 48–120Hz and comes with Gorilla Glass Victus+ panel. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

Also there is a triple rear camera setup consisting of an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). A 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter are also included. On the front is a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Samsung packs the Galaxy S22 with a 3,700mAh battery that is paired with support for up to 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. The phone also comes with Wireless PowerShare to charge other devices with wireless charging support.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, fingerprint sensor, GPS/ A-GPS and USB Type-C port. The phone comes in an IP68-rated dust- and water-resistant build. The weight of the phone is 168 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ offers the same features as the Galaxy S22. It is based on Android 12, while One UI 4.1 skin, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and the same triple rear camera setup are included. However, the Galaxy S22+ features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display compared to the Galaxy S22, but with the same variable 48–120Hz refresh rate.

The phone comes with Wi-Fi 6E as well as ultra-wideband (UWB) support and packs a whopping 4,500mAh, which supports 45W ward charging. Also supports 15W wireless charging and wireless PowerShare. The weight of this phone is 196 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra also runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1. It has a 6.8-inch EDGE QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Which gives dynamic refresh rate 1-120Hz and touch sampling rate 240Hz in game mode. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with offering up to 12GB of RAM.

Unlike the two other models, the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. Along with this, there is a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with support for 10x optical zoom. While there is a 40-megapixel selfie camera sensor. S Pen support is also provided in this phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is quite different from the other two phones. It houses a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. It also has Wireless PowerShare for charging other wireless charging-supported devices. Apart from this, its weight is 229 grams.