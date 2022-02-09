Samsung Galaxy S22 series launched today know features and specifications

Samsung will launch three smartphones of its new Galaxy S22 flagship today at the Galaxy Unpacked event. This program will start at 8.30 pm Indian time. Last year also Samsung launched its latest smartphones at the same event. At the same time, this time Samsung will launch its Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 smartphones. If you also want to watch live streaming of this Samsung event, then it will be live streaming on Samsung’s official website, social media account and YouTube. Let’s know how the features and specifications will be available in Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S22 series In the Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphone, the company will give a 6.06-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. Like the 6.2-inch display was given in the Samsung Galaxy S21. At the same time, the company can offer a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED display in Samsung Galaxy S22 + and LTPO Dynamic AMOLED display with QHD + resolution in Galaxy S22 Ultra. At the same time, the refresh rate of the display of all these three smartphones will be 120HZ.

Camera in Samsung Galaxy S22 Series – Triple camera setup can be found in the rear in the Samsung S22+ smartphone. In which 50MP primary lens camera, 10MP telephoto lens camera with 3x optical zoom and 12MP ultra wide angle camera can be found. At the same time, this smartphone is likely to get a 10MP front camera for selfie and video calls.

On the other hand, talking about the camera in Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, a triple camera setup of 108MP + 12Mp + 10MP will be available. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is likely to get a 32MP selfie shooter front camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones could be launched with Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset, or Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. This latest chipset offers 20 percent faster performance and 30 percent more power efficiency than its old version Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. It also features an updated Adreno GPU.