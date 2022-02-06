Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone launch date Announce know features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones could come with Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset, or Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

The next generation smartphone from Samsung is being eagerly awaited. The company has officially announced the launch of Samsung S22 series smartphone. On February 9, Samsung will launch the Samsung S22+ and Samsung S22 Ultra smartphones of the S22 series. Even before the launch, many pictures of Samsung S22 series smartphone have become viral on social media. From this, it can be guessed that, how the company is going to provide features in this smartphone. Let’s know about it…

Strong camera will be available in Samsung S22 series – According to the leaked picture, the biggest attraction of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is its camera. It is reported that the Galaxy S22 Ultra camera sample is excellent.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone will come with a 108-megapixel wide-angle sensor along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. There will also be dual 10-megapixel sensors. One of them will be with 3x and the other with 10x optical zoom.

The S22 series smartphones are expected to come with a 6.2-inch display, the Galaxy S22+ with a 6.6-inch screen, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a 6.8-inch display. All three smartphones can be offered with an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.