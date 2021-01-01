Samsung Galaxy Tab s7 Fe WiFi Price: Say goodbye to Powerbank! Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will buy immediately, with WiFi 10090mAh battery i

Highlights Samsung Galaxy S7 FE WiFi variant launched

Price Rs 41,999

Price like all LTE types

New Delhi. South Korean company Samsung has launched a new variant of the Galaxy S7FE Android tablet in India that comes with a WiFi variant only. Earlier, the company had also launched its LTE variant. The features of the WiFi version of the Samsung Galaxy S7 FE are similar to the features of the LTE variant. It is presented with S Pen. The tablet is powered by Dolby Atmos support and a 10090 mAh battery. Let’s find out the price and offer of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi variant.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE WiFi Variant Price and Availability:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi variant is priced at Rs 41,999. It is presented with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It will be available in Mystic Pink, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver and Mystic Green. It can be purchased from the e-commerce website Amazon. In addition, instant cashback of up to Rs 4,000 will be provided on HDFC credit card payments. Also, a discount of Rs 10,000 will be available on the keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE WiFi Type Features:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 12.4-inch WQVGA display with a pixel resolution of 2560×1600. It works on Android 11 which is based on One UI. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with 4GB of RAM. It has 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7FE has an 8-megapixel rear camera. There is also a 5 megapixel selfie camera. It has a 10090 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.