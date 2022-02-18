Jobs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Samsung will launch Galaxy Tab 8 series next week in India

10 seconds ago
The most expensive tablet in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will be the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Whereas the cheapest tablet will be Galaxy Tab S8.

South Korean company Samsung can launch its premium tablet series Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 in India next week. Earlier this month, Samsung globally unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series. A total of 3 tablets are included in this series. Which the company has named Galaxy Tab 8, Galaxy Tab 8+ and Galaxy Tab Ultra. Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Ultra is the most expensive tablet in this series and Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 is the cheapest tablet.

According to industry sources, the price of Galaxy Tab 8 will start from Rs 60000. Whereas the most expensive tablet of this series Galaxy Tab 8 Ultra can cost up to Rs 1,20,000.

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, it will have a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This tablet can be found with a strong battery of 11200 mAh. With which 15W fast charging will be supported.

Talking about the camera, you will get dual camera setup in it. In which 13 megapixel main lens and 6 megapixel ultra wide lens will be given. For selfies, the tablet will get a 12-megapixel front camera lens. For connectivity, there will be features like Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS / A-GPS and USB Type-C.

The most important thing about Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be the quad stereo speaker setup, three microphones and Super Fast Charging 2.0 given in it.

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ will feature a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a 10,900mAh battery. This tablet will also have a double camera setup. Whose primary camera lens will be 13 megapixels and the second camera lens will be 6 megapixels ultra wide lens. While a 12-megapixel front camera lens will be given for selfie.

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 will be the cheapest tablet in this series which will come with 11-inch Super AMOLED display and 8000 mAh battery. This tablet also has the same camera setup as the Galaxy Tab 8+ and Galaxy Tab 8 Ultra.


