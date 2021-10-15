Samsung Galaxy Tablets are getting huge discounts during the festival season, know how much it costs

Samsung is giving up to 10 thousand discounts on bank offers on many platforms. There are offers up to Rs 10,000 on credit card full swipe and EMI and debit card EMI transactions for Amazon and ICICI HDFC cardholders across Samsung.com, Flipkart and Samsung retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy company is giving great offers to its customers. During the Festival Offers, Samsung is offering sale on many platforms with attractive deals and discounts. South Korean company Samsung has announced a special festive offer on the Galaxy Tablet on different online platforms. Users can avail discounts on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other platforms. According to Samsung, these offers will be available on all platforms after 12 pm. Customers can avail benefits on Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab A7 and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

Up to Rs 10,000 off

Samsung is giving up to 10 thousand discounts on bank offers on many platforms. There are offers up to Rs 10,000 on credit card full swipe and EMI and debit card EMI transactions for Amazon and ICICI HDFC cardholders across Samsung.com, Flipkart and Samsung retail stores. Customers will also be able to take advantage of bundled offers, which will make them eligible for up to Rs 10,000 off on keyboard cover for the tablet. Apart from this, customers can get Galaxy Buds Live for Rs 1,999 and Book Cover for Rs 999 using bundled offers.

Read also: From Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire to Hyundai i10 Era available here for 3 lakhs; Know- What are the other options in the used cars of this budget?

Tablets available at such a price

Samsung Tab S7+ LTE which costs Rs 79,999 will be given for Rs 66,999. Tab S7+ Wi-Fi will be available for Rs 50,999, while Tab S7 FE LTE (128GB) will be available for Rs 44,999. Customers will be able to buy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi for as low as Rs 34,999. If you want to buy the Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi), you will be able to buy it at an effective price of Rs 22,999. The Tab A7 Wi-Fi will be available for Rs 14,999, while the Tab A7 Lite will be available for Rs 10,799 for the Wi-Fi only variant.

Specifications of Galaxy Tab S7 FE

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available for Rs 34,999 on Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select Samsung retail outlets. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a bigger 12.4″ screen and dual speakers. Apart from this, you are being given better offers on other Samsung tablets.

read also: Apple iPhone SE is getting a discount of Rs 0,990, but buy iPhone 12 Mini, it will be better

If you are thinking about offers for Samsung and you are waiting for better offers, which is a better chance for you. Which you can buy from best to best offer. The offer is being given from mobile to many gadgets. You can take from many platforms during the festival season.