Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date announced, may launch Snapdragon 888 processor smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It can have a 6.4-inch display. It is also believed that you can get a great camera in this phone. It can also have a strong battery as well.

The date of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event has been announced. Giving information, South Korean Samsung has said that the second Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on October 20. If you want to watch the livestream of this event, then you can join the company’s YouTube channel from 7 am. According to Samsung, this event will open new opportunities. At the same time, according to a report by IANS, Samsung Galaxy can launch its new phone S21 FE in a new range during this event.

The Samsung smartphone maker was first expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE alongside its new foldable smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked online event in August. But this did not happen, now experts believe that it can be launched in this event. The Galaxy S21 FE is the budget version of the Galaxy S21 flagship smartphone released in January. Its price will be around 700,000 Won (US$610) range i.e. around Rs 44,000 in the Indian market.

Read also: Aura Electric Scooter, which runs 120 KM in a single charge, comes with many features, know the price

Samsung is yet to confirm any information about the specifications of the Galaxy S21 FE. But according to some media reports, this smartphone of Samsung Galaxy can be launched soon. Although not much information has been revealed about it yet, it is believed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It can have a 6.4-inch display. It is also believed that you can get a great camera in this phone. It can also have a strong battery as well. According to the high processor, some other and new features can be added to this phone. Galaxy S21 FE can be launched in 5G.

To recall, Samsung’s previous Unpacked event launched the latest electronics items like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2. At the same time, this year Apple and Google will also host their event on October 18 and October 19 respectively.