Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Launched: Know Price in India, Specifications and Features

Samsung new phone: Samsung has launched its two latest foldable smartphones, namely Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. Although the price of these smartphones is less than the old version. The company has enhanced the durability.

The South Korean tech company has priced the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at $1800 (approximately Rs 1,33,542) and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at $1000 (approximately Rs 74,177). The Galaxy Z2 Fold was priced at $2000 (approximately Rs 1,48,354) and the Galaxy Z Flip was priced at $1380 (approximately Rs 1,02,382). Both of these have become available for pre-order in the US, while their sales will start from August 27.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The look of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 from the outside is almost similar to the Fold 2 launched last year. Whereas this year there has been a slight change in the display and camera system. This smartphone has a 6.2-inch cover display, while on the inside, a 7.6-inch Dynamics AMOLED Infinity Flex display has been given. Both the screens support a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The company has placed the selfie camera inside the screen and a 10-megapixel cover display has been given. It has a triple camera setup on the back panel. This smartphone comes with Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB / 512GB storage. It has a dual battery of 4400mAh. Also, it supports Samsung’s S Pen, which users will have to buy separately. This smartphone works on Android 11.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

The second foldable phone is the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which differs from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in terms of design. The device is cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but it is geared towards a different userbase who prefer lightweight. This phone comes in two color variants.

This phone has a big notification screen. It has a 6.7-inch display on the inside, which is of 120Hz refresh rate. This smartphone comes with Snapdragon 888 processor and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB storage. This phone has a dual battery of 3300 mAh. SD card can also be put in it.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Buds 2 also launched

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have also been launched. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the world’s first smartphone, which works on WatchOS 3.0. It will get stronger battery life, better software and strong third party app support. The Galaxy Watch 4 has been priced at $250 (approximately Rs 18,552) and $350 (25,973). Rotating bezels will also be given in this. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will cost $149 (about Rs 11,061).





