Samsung Internet Browser 14.2.1.69 APK for Android – Download

Samsung Internet Browser comes preinstalled on all Samsung phones. This browser for android phones is packed with features. You get tracking protection, QR Reader, and a browser button layout that is easier to use on bigger phones.

When using this browser you will get a warning about malicious sites to prevent you from visiting websites that may try to steal your data. The app size is 61 MB and it has a much neater layout compared to Chrome Browser from Google.

Samsung Internet Browser for Android

The total app size is 61 MB and it is developed by Samsung. It secured by Samsung spam protection and third-party filters for content blocking, making browsing safer and more streamlined. Users can create data sync across devices that use the Samsung browser to use the same personalized settings across devices.

The complete dark mode support on this browser is amazing. Not only can the browser’s interface turn dark, but it can also modify the appearance of sites to make them dark too. Dark mode support helps with late-night browsing. Not only does the browser’s interface turn dark, but it can also modify the appearance of sites to make them dark too.

Turn on Secret Mode to browse the web privately. You can also password protect your secret mode. This enables users to save and protect their bookmarks and search history. Once you turn on the private mode it will turn the background to dark grey.

Activate your Content Blocker to get rid of those pesky ads while browsing with the Samsung Browser. Users can select from a range of compatible ad-blockers and anti-trackers. You can use up to 5 content blockers for enhanced privacy.