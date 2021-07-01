Samsung Internet Browser Beta 14.2.1.69 APK for Android – Download



Samsung Internet browser beta is the testing version of Samsung browser. It offers you safe and private browsing experience and is perfectly adapted for Android. The app supports devices include Samsung Galaxy and Google Nexus smartphones.

Samsung Internet Browser Beta for Android

Samsung Internet helps you protect your security and privacy while browsing the internet. These can be installed from the Galaxy Store to bring even more features to the powerful Web Browser. Samsung Internet for Android allows 3rd party apps to provide filters for Content Blocking. You can browse the web without unnecessary content cluttering your screens.

Another great feature of Samsung’s Internet is that you can easily change the browse engine, from Google to any other like bing. You can relocate buttons on the bottom toolbar as you like. Video assistant lets you switch between various viewing modes while watching videos. A pop-up player lets you browse the web while watching videos.

You can use Intelligent Scan bio-metric authentication for website logins. Web payments and accessing secret mode, on supported Samsung devices. Shopping on the web will get more secure and easier. Samsung Internet supports features that make your everyday browsing more comfortable. The location used to provide location-based content requested by the user. The microphone used to provide recording functions on the webpage. Samsung Internet helps you protect your security and privacy while browsing the Internet. If you want to know more about Samsung Internet Browser Beta then you may visit Samsung Website information.

Samsung Internet is an excellent browser that offers you a clean and elegant interface. It aims to provide a consistent and continuous user experience among various Samsung devices. This is a really interesting alternative for Android browsing. Some apps like Samsung Internet Browser Beta are UC Browser Mini.