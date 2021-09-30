Samsung is bringing digital car keys to its phones, starting with South Korea

After announcing plans for digital car keys in its phones during the Galaxy S21 launch, Samsung is finally starting to add support for the feature. Samsung says support for Ultra Wideband (UWB) and NFC-enabled digital car keys will affect South Korea first, and will only work with one car – the all-electric Genesis GV60.

On devices that support UWB — the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 and 3 — Samsung promises “passive entry,” meaning you can take your phone out of your bag. Can unlock and lock your car without removing it. pocket. With your phone nearby, you’ll also be able to start your car and make adjustments to the mirrors, seats, and more.

The digital keys are stored in Samsung Pass — and protected by an “embedded secure element (ESE)” — and, according to Samsung, can be shared with anyone running Android 11 by downloading its app. Is. That’s the equivalent of reaching one type of car in one area right now, but Samsung has partnerships with Audi, BMW and Ford. Hopefully, those carmakers will add support soon now that Genesis has broken the seal. ledge Have contacted Samsung for details on when more cars and regions will be supported.

Plus, since Samsung is supporting NFC for the keys, older Galaxy phones running Android 11 should be able to get in on the fun. Samsung now uses UWB and NFC for two key features on its phones: digital car keys and finding items with the Galaxy SmartTag announced in January. This brings it in parallel with Apple, which introduced digital car keys enabled by the U1 chip with iOS 14.