samsung mobile affordable 5000mAh battery discount – This Samsung phone coming with 5000 mAh battery and 5G support is getting cheaper, know the price

Samsung a22 5g: Samsung this month launched the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, an affordable 5G smartphone. There are many good features to be seen in this phone. But today we are going to tell about the offers available on this phone.

On Samsung’s official website (samsung.com), this Samsung 5G phone is getting a chance to buy cheaply. By the way, the price of this phone is Rs 19,999 on the official website. HDFC Bank users can get instant cashback of up to Rs 1500 on this website. Additionally, you will get an additional Rs 350 cashback on purchases made through the Samsung Shop app.

This Samsung phone has a side mounted fingerprint scanner, which is used to unlock the locked phone. This phone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The price of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has been kept at Rs 19,999, in which 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is available. At the same time, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is available for Rs 21999. This phone comes in three color options, which comes in Grey, Mint and Violet color options.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

This Samsung 5G phone has a 6.6-inch FullHD Plus display, which has a refresh rate of 90Hz. This improves scrolling and gaming experience. Also, this display has a front camera in the notch shape. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage with Mediatek Dimension 700 chipset. To expand the storage, a 1 TB microSD card slot has been given. This phone has been given One UI Core 3.1 interface with Android 11 OS.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Camera

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a triple camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 48 megapixels. Apart from this, a 5 megapixel ultra wide angle camera has been given. Also a depth sensor of 2 megapixels has been given. An 8-megapixel camera has been given on the front.



In terms of connectivity, it has 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port. A 15W fast charger is provided to charge the 5000mAh battery.





