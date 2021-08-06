samsung mobile affrodable Smartphone discount 6000 mAh battery phone – This Samsung phone with 6000mAh battery is getting cheaper, know offers

Samsung M12 price in india: Samsung Galaxy M12 was launched in India this year and is a budget phone. Many good features have been given in this phone. While this phone comes with a 6000 mAh battery, it has a bigger screen.

The price of Samsung Galaxy M12 is Rs 13499, in which 6 GB RAM is available. This price is listed on the official site. Also, cashback of up to Rs 1,000 is being available on this phone on the official site, which will be available only to ICICI Bank users. Apart from this, there will be an additional discount of Rs 350 on purchases made through the Samsung Shop app.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12 has a 6.5-inch HD+ display, which comes with a TFT Infinity V display. Its resolution is 720×1,600 pixels. The octa-core Exynos 850 chipset has been given in this phone. The phone has up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. If needed, users can add a microSD card up to 1 TB. This phone runs on One UI Core based on Android.

Samsung Galaxy M12 camera setup

Quad rear camera setup has been given in Samsung Galaxy M12. It has 48 megapixel primary sensor, which comes with F / 2.0 aperture. The secondary camera is a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, which captures a 123-degree field of view. A 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor are included. There is an 8-megapixel front camera sensor on the front.

Side mounted fingerprint sensor has been given in Samsung Galaxy M12. Samsung Galaxy M12 gets a 6,000mAh battery and the company claims that it can give talk time of up to 58 hours.

This is a budget phone of Samsung and it competes with the smartphones of Chinese brands Xiaomi, Redmi, Reality and Oppo. Samsung is a Korean brand and has a huge user base in India.





