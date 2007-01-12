Samsung One UI Home 12.1.07.15 APK for Android – Download



Samsung One UI Home starts with a new name and a new face the One UI Home. The app comes with a screen layout that is simple to understand with the neatly packed icons along with screens for Apps and Home that are for all the Galaxy devices. TouchWiz Home (old name) provides Home and Apps screens perfect for Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

The Samsung One UI Home app has been preloaded onto all the services of Samsung galaxy and allows the user to use numerous Samsung apps like the following.

Samsung health.

Samsung pay.

Galaxy Apps.

Samsung Members.

Smart Things.

All of these apps can be used with Touchwiz Home by only adding a user’s account credentials for their device. In addition to that, the app also provides the user with a verification service. While using the Samsung Experience Service, users can also make use of the shared groups on Samsung account and the Samsung Cloud for sharing a wide range of content that has been pre-upload with Samsung apps such as the following.

Calendar.

Samsung Notes.

Reminder.

Gallery.

Contacts.

As for the verification process provided by Samsung One UI Home, it is not only convenient but also faster than ever which is made better with continuous updates. The verification process of this app allows users to make connections with other Samsung apps that have Samsung products.

Features

Now make use of the gestures for the full screen on the main screen. Hide those navigation buttons located at the bottom of the home screen and also switch between apps with gestures. You will be given the option to rearrange the icons of apps and lock the Home Screen. This will prevent the apps from being removed or re-positioned by any accident. To lock your Home Screen, simply go to the settings of the Samsung Experience Home Screen and ‘Turn On’ the layout for the Lock Home Screen.

Access the info of the Samsung One UI Home or settings of the widgets without a need to go through numerous menus. Simply touch and hold the icon of the app or the widget to access the info and settings. Access the info of the app or settings of the widgets without a need to go through numerous menus. Simply touch and hold the icon of the app or the widget to access the info and settings. To list out the main features of Samsung Experience Service in a brief manner they would be as follows.

To be able to sign in to the Samsung apps from the user’s Samsung account.

Feature of Sharing groups from Samsung Accounts.

Sharing of the profile from the Contacts.

Sharing of the albums from the gallery app.

Making a family calendar from the Calendar app.

Sharing of notebooks from the app Samsung Notes.

Make Frailty reminders from the Reminder app.

If you want to know more about Samsung Experience Home then you may visit Samsung Support for more information. Some apps like TouchWiz Home are ZenUI, Nova Launcher, APUS Launcher, and Go Launcher. If you want to write a review then install this app and rate it on our website.