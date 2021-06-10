Samsung pushes pixel size even further with new camera sensor



Samsung has introduced a new picture sensor for smartphone cameras that it says has the smallest pixels within the business. The ISOCELL JN1 is a 50-megapixel sensor with a comparatively tiny 1/2.76-inch format, which means its pixels are simply 0.64μm in size. For comparability, Samsung already broke data in 2019 with the marginally bigger ISOCELL Slim GH1, one other 50-megapixel sensor with 0.7μm pixels.

Standard camera knowledge says that smaller pixels often end in worse picture high quality with greater noise, so why is Samsung doing this? Based on the corporate, it’s about type issue versatility. The sensor’s smaller size means it may be utilized in ultrawide or telephoto camera modules — that are difficult to design when size is at a premium — or as a option to scale back the peak of the first camera bump.

As with different high-resolution camera sensors, the JN1 will make use of pixel-binning know-how that mixes a number of pixels into one for greater gentle sensitivity. On this case, Samsung says the sensor will seize 12.5-megapixel photographs with the equal of 1.28μm pixels, and the corporate can also be claiming a 16 p.c enhance to gentle sensitivity with its ISOCELL 2.0 tech.

Unusually, Samsung even held a full-on live-streamed launch occasion for this sensor, which you’ll watch right here:

Samsung says the JN1 is at present in mass manufacturing, so it’s more likely to present up in smartphones earlier than too lengthy.