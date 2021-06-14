Samsung says it hasn’t decided whether to halt Galaxy S21 FE production



Samsung has downplayed a report that claimed the corporate has suspended production of an upcoming telephone known as the Galaxy S21 FE. Korean publication ETNews alleged over the weekend that production of the unannounced telephone had stopped due to a scarcity of semiconductors, and that Qualcomm processors had been reallocated to foldable gadgets.

The report has since been deleted, and Samsung now says it hasn’t decided on whether to halt production. In an announcement texted to Bloomberg, the corporate says “Whereas we can not talk about particulars of the unreleased product, nothing has been decided concerning the alleged production suspension.”

The Galaxy S21 FE — the FE stands for Fan Version — was anticipated to be a cut-down, extra reasonably priced model of the common S21. Final yr Dieter Bohn gave the Galaxy S20 FE a optimistic overview, noting that it had “a couple of high-quality parts that may delight whereas the cheaper components don’t damage the expertise an excessive amount of.”

The S21 FE hadn’t been formally introduced, however Samsung did say at an occasion final yr that it deliberate to launch Fan Editions of flagship telephones going ahead. OnLeaks posted alleged renders of the S21 FE again in April, displaying an identical design to the well-received Galaxy S21.

Whereas it’s noteworthy that Samsung didn’t deny ETNews’ report outright, it might take a while earlier than the reality emerges. The S20 FE wasn’t introduced till September final yr and acquired a launch in October, so even when Samsung is experiencing provide chain points with its successor proper now, a launch wasn’t essentially imminent.