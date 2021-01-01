Samsung Tablet Leadership: Samsung is the state in this market, people are buying this product in bulk, 220% growth in June quarter

South Korean company Samsung reported 220 percent annual growth in the June quarter. With this, the company has further strengthened its tablet market and leadership in the Indian market. According to a report released by IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker with new data, Samsung gained 45 percent market share in the June quarter. This helped the company strengthen its tablet leadership for the second quarter in a row.

This generation is next common and the trend of many such powerful products is increasing. As a result, the company is showing new interest in the tablet category. Samsung is taking full care of user preferences with its portfolio of innovative products.



Samsung is focusing on innovations for its users. The company is the only full-fledged player in the tablet business in India. Because the company has all kinds of products. Samsung’s tablets have performed extremely well in the large (less than Rs 20,000), medium range (Rs 20,000-40,000) and premium (less than Rs 40,000) segments.

According to IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, Samsung had a 49 percent volume market share in the mass segment in the June quarter. Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite which is the most affordable tablet in India. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is perfect for those who are always on the move.

In the mid-range, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 was number one in the June quarter due to its huge success. It succeeded in becoming the customer’s choice with its 10.4-inch display and Dolby Atom and quad speakers. Speaking of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, it is the Hero model for Samsung with its S-Pan.

Samsung’s flagship offerings in the premium segment – the Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7 + and Tab S7FE – have been highly praised by customers for their performance. Samsung has recently launched the Wi-Fi variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in India. It has a number of special features, including a 12.4-inch immersive display and an in-box S Pen.