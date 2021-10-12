Samsung tries to prove its foldable phones are tough in a new test video

Samsung is sharing new details about how it tests the durability of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. However, it is not quite clear why Samsung is releasing this information now, especially considering that both the phones launched in August; This makes us think that this could be an attempt to allay the apprehensions arising out of the recent reports of cracks on the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s screen.

Samsung has shown four different tests in a video posted on its website. One has the phones in an environmental chamber, where Samsung tests the phones under different climates to make sure they still work. Another test puts the phone in water. The Z Fold 3 uses a robotic arm to test the performance of the S Pen. The fourth test folds both the phones repeatedly.

Samsung has shown off its stress tests in the past

Samsung has shown off its stress tests in the past – for example, a 2012 video showed a robot butt sitting on a phone. And it’s not just Samsung; Apple described its phone antenna test in detail in response to the iPhone 4’s “antennagate” scandal and showed it to its iPhone testing lab after the iPhone 6 was found to be prone to bending.

Samsung’s tests shown on Monday don’t specifically address the issue as to why the Z Flip 3 screen seems to be cracking. There are reports of cracks coming right in the middle of the screen where the phone rests. 9to5google There was a particularly worrying story on October 7th:

Recently, I picked up my Galaxy Z Flip 3 review unit after a few days of use, and I was shocked to see that the ultra-thin glass was broken. I didn’t leave the phone in recent days (only once in my use, weeks beforehand), I hadn’t exposed it to extreme heat or cold, I hadn’t even really touched it during at least a few days, so the broken glass came as a real shock to me.

A user on Reddit posted about a similar problem less than three days after he had the phone. Another said that within 24 hours the screen of his phone broke. And the problem isn’t specific to the Z Flip 3; as indicated by 9to5google, Michael Fischer (aka MrMobile) said he noticed small cracks on the hinges on his Z Fold 2.

One of the biggest questions about Samsung’s foldables has always been their durability, especially after the first Fold was delayed because the screens on the review units were cracking. The reported issues with the Rift suggest that there may still be some problems Samsung has to solve to ensure that their foldable phones don’t break over the long haul.